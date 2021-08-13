Don Lemon Is Completely Done with Anti-Vaxxers and Anti-Maskers: ‘What Are We Doing?!’

Viewers of Don Lemon Tonight may have noticed that over the past few weeks and months, the eponymous host has gradually been reaching his wits’ end when it comes to those who disregard and downplay the risks of Covid-19.

On Thursday, Don Lemon’s show featured bedside interviews with three Covid-infected patients who hadn’t gotten the vaccine, and on Friday’s edition he focused on those who are up in arms over mask mandates in schools.

Lemon played a clip of a Dallas County official claiming that Dallas currently has zero ICU beds for children. “That means if your child’s in a car wreck, if your child has a heart — a congenital heart defect or something, needs an ICU bed, or more likely, if they have Covid and need an ICU bed, we don’t have one,” he said. “Your child will have to wait for another child to die.”

Dallas hospitals soon thereafter said they had regained ICU bed availability.

“In America in 2021?” said Lemon. “In one of the nation’s premier cities? One sick child needs to die before another sick child gets an ICU bed… because people won’t take a life-saving vaccine or wear a mask. What are we doing? What are we doing? We’re tearing ourselves apart as a nation. And it’s not like it is helping anyone. Except for those who thrive and profit off of stoking hate and division. You know who they are and so do they.”

Later, Lemon played a clip of anti-mask citizens in Tennessee causing a ruckus at a school board meeting where a mask mandate was being considering.

Lemon called the display “embarrassing” and said, “Maybe the kids should be running stuff.”

He then showed video of a mob outside the meeting hectoring and even threatening a doctor after he spoke at the meeting and said children should wear masks while at school.

“I wonder if they’ve seen this video and I’m sure they have,” Lemon said of the harassers. “They should be embarrassed by it. It’s embarrassing. Grown-you-know-what people. He is a grown-you-know-what man and those grown people acting like… not even children.”

In case you were wondering, Lemon was going for “grown-ass man” there.

