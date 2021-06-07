Don Lemon Knocks Democrats for ‘Virtue Signaling’: Politics Isn’t About ‘Who’s More Woke,’ It’s About Winning

CNN’s Don Lemon said on Monday night that he thinks Republicans are better at sticking together than Democrats, and even knocked Democrats for “woke” politics.

He spoke for a few minutes with Chris Cuomo about former President Barack Obama’s interview with Anderson Cooper and said in part “he had conflicts and roadblocks and situations that other presidents didn’t have” because he was the first Black president.

“There will be some criticism that he should have done more and he should have known better, that Republicans didn’t want to work with him, and this should be a lesson for Joe Biden,” Lemon added.

Cuomo said he found it interesting Obama “sees what is wrong with the state of play within his own party today, but he doesn’t prescribe a solution.”

He argued that the difference between Democrats and Republicans is that the GOP is more unified and “they play to win.”

Lemon went on to say this, criticizing the Democratic party:

I’ve been saying that for a long time and getting criticized for it, even from Democrats who are currently in power and not happy. I just think if you’re looking at just the raw politics of it, which I have said — Republicans are better. It doesn’t mean they’re better people… but they’re better at the politicking, they’re better at sticking together. Republicans fall in line. Democrats don’t. That was part of what the former president said. Democrats many times have these purity tests about everything and they’re holier than thou about many things. And you can’t have that. The first rule of politics that Democrats need to figure out is that it’s about winning. It’s not about winning arguments, it’s about winning elections. It’s not about being who’s more woke than the next person. It’s about winning.

He added that Democrats should be “more cunning” like the Republicans instead of “virtue signaling.”

“Stop all the virtue signaling and win. That’s it. As simple as that.”

