Don Lemon Rips ‘Vile’ Laughter From Kari Lake’s Audience After Joke About Paul Pelosi Attack

CNN’s Don Lemon slammed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) — along with her supporters — for having a laugh over the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Lemon was flanked by Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday as the 3 kicked off their very first show hosting CNN This Morning. As the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband continues to dominate the news, the three focused on Mr. Pelosi’s recovery, along with the attacker’s confession that he sought to kidnap the house speaker and break her kneecaps.

The accusations against David DePape follow the reactions of numerous conservatives who mocked the Pelosi attack, ran with unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about it, or chose to ignore the ramifications of political violence. For example, CNN This Morning referred to the laughter Lake got at a campaign event when she snarked that “Apparently [Pelosi’s] house doesn’t have a lot of protection.”

“It’s vile,” Lemon remarked on the laughter. He and Collins also called out the moderator for visibly laughing at Lake’s quip as well.

“The man sitting next to her, the moderator, is just belly laughing because he thinks something like that is funny, and the audience is laughing as well,” said Lemon. “Here’s the thing: there have been some Republicans who have spoken out. Mitch McConnell and others, [Kevin] McCarthy. But for the most part, it’s been very muted, and there are people who are saying things, like Don Jr. tweeting stuff, don’t even put up the video of it. It is awful what they’re doing.”

The conversation continued as the three hosts spoke with CNN correspondent Audie Cornish about Republican officials refusing to condemn this kind of political violence to pander to their bases.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com