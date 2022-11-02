Don Lemon Says ‘A Lot of People’ Don’t Want to Be Seen with Biden After CNN Shows President’s Latest Disappointing Poll

Democratic candidates don’t want to be seen with President Joe Biden only days ahead of the midterms, CNN’s Don Lemon said on Wednesday as he reacted to the latest disappointing poll for Biden.

A poll from CNN/SSRS found Biden scoring only a 41 percent approval rating. The poll carries a 3.4 percent margin of error and was conducted among nearly 1300 registered voters.

CNN’s Katilin Collins noted the low approval rating is a “big factor in where Biden has been these last few days.” She suggested the polling could also be why former President Barack Obama has been attending rallies in support of his party in the final stretch of the midterm campaigns.

“He is not going to the places that you’re seeing former President Obama go to. It’s because of that approval rating,” Collins said in reaction to Biden’s poll.

“A lot of people are not, you know, they don’t want to be seen with the president, quite frankly, and they don’t even want to answer the question about whether they should be running with him or having him on the campaign trail or whether he should be running in 2024,” Lemon added.

CNN political director David Chalian also noted Biden is “not in good territory” as past presidents like Donald Trump in 2018 with similar polling ahead of midterms have ended up losing seats.

Some Democrats, like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), have publicly said they would support Biden running for reelection in 2024, but there are growing concerns around the president’s 2024 prospects. Biden admitted recently that at his age — he’s turning 80 this year — it’s a “legitimate” issue for the race. Former Republican George Will is one of the latest to implore the Democratic Party to not nominate Biden, warning in a Wednesday op-ed such a scenario could hand a victory to Donald Trump.

Watch above via CNN

