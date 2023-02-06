Don Lemon Scoffs at Republicans ‘Hyperventilating’ Over Biden’s Handling of Chinese Spy Balloon While Ignoring Trump

CNN’s Don Lemon is not impressed with conservative outrage over President Joe Biden’s response to the Chinese spy balloon situation.

On Monday, CNN This Morning discussed the political fallout from the revelation that the spy balloon floated across America before being shot down off the U.S. east coast. The conversation also touched on how Donald Trump denies the reports noting that three Chinese spy balloons encroached on U.S. airspace during his presidency.

Alex Marquardt explained that the difference between the two situations is that last week’s balloon floated over the U.S. for an extended period of time.

“This was able to gather intelligence in a more robust way than the previous balloons,” he said, adding it was a “much more flagrant” violation since Americans could see the balloon from the ground.

While Lemon acknowledged the development as “serious,” he was unimpressed by those who went on TV and raked Biden across the coals. He also referred to Marquardt’s reporting that the White House says it was only after the Biden administration came into effect that they learned this happened during the Trump years.

Let’s be honest about this…I thought producers had smelling salts on the side of the set for Republicans that came on like (gasp) ‘Oh, my god!’ I mean, just hyperventilating about this. It is serious. But if it happened in the Trump administration and they didn’t discover it, isn’t that possibly a failure of the Donald Trump administration? There is so much blame to go around. I was reading your piece and I thought you were saying ‘Hold your horses, people.’ This is way different than what we think. Don’t hyperventilate over it. This has happened before, and this is just sort of an intelligence race or spying race that both countries have been going through for such a long time. So just sort of hold your horses and see what’s happening here.

Watch above via CNN.

