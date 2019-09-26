This week is rounding out as one of the craziest news weeks of the Trump presidency — with an international scandal brewing and an impeachment probe on the horizon — and it’s showing in the ratings.

CNN’s Don Lemon scored on Wednesday night as cable news was fixated on the impending release of the whistleblower complaint. His show CNN Tonight was first in the coveted 25-54 demo at 10 p.m., with 544,000 viewers (and 1.54 million overall) — a rare and impressive win. In the demo, he beat out Fox News host Laura Ingraham (507,000) and MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell (426,000) although those two shows won in overall viewers (Ingraham bagged 3.20 million while O’Donnell drew 2.64 million).

Fox News had a big night in primetime. Sean Hannity, at 9 p.m., had the top show in total viewers, with 3.79 million, with 597,000 in the demo. 8 p.m.’s Tucker Carlson scored 602,000 in the demo and 3.71 million total viewers.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow won the night in the demo, however. She drew a whopping 648,000 viewers in that metric, and 3.49 million total viewers.

