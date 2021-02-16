CNN’s Don Lemon went after Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) Tuesday for his new comments about the violent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a radio interview Monday, Johnson remarked, “This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me. When you hear of armed, don’t you think of firearms?… If that was a planned armed insurrection, you really have a bunch of idiots.”

Brianna Keilar played the clip of Johnson’s “bizarre” take and called out the senator before asking about Johnson “defending this as not a big deal.”

Lemon responded, “The hoops that people will jump through for, first of all, their political ideology, second of all their way of life, and to continue white supremacy, that’s what that is.”

He said there’s no question the situation would’ve been much worse if it was mostly Black men who stormed the Capitol.

Lemon agreed with Johnson calling them “idiots,” but added, “I think it shows, as does that attack on the Capitol, the lengths that people will go to to protect white supremacy. And that’s exactly what Ron Johnson is doing.”

“If you ask Senator Ron Johnson,” Keilar noted, “I am sure he would not see what he’s doing as maintaining the power structure of white supremacy.”

“Well, just because you’re ignorant of it doesn’t mean that you’re not doing it,” Lemon responded.

You can watch above, via CNN.

