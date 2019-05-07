Don Lemon Tears Into President Trump Over Report on Tax Figures: ‘Con-Man-in-Chief’

CNN host Don Lemon opened up his show tonight by tearing into Donald Trump as a “con-man-in-chief” in light of the new report from the New York Times on the president’s tax returns from 1985 to 1994, which reveal he lost over $1.1 billion in his business ventures during that time.

“The president of the United States is a fraud and a con man, and the fraud and the con is on us, the American people,” Lemon said hours after the Times report revealed Trump was among the top financial losers in America during the dates analyzed in the new tax records. “Now we know why the president wants to keep his tax returns hidden and it’s not because he’s under audit.”

“Audit, schmaudit,” he added. “It turns out Donald Trump is our con man in chief, and his biggest con was pulling the wool right over your eyes, convincing voters that he would be the best dealmaker ever in the White House. So here’s our breaking news right now, and it is stunning.”

Lemon went on to joke that even though Trump ran on the “reputation as a billionaire business genius,” he is “literally the worst businessman in the country.” He went on to read figures from the Times report, including data from the years 1990 and 1991, during which Trump’s business empire suffered losses of more than a “quarter of a billion dollars each year.”

“That is more than double the losses of the nearest taxpayers in IRS records,” Lemon observed.

The host continued by riffing on the fact that Trump managed to lose money on casinos.

“Trump lost a staggering $1.17 billion on his casinos, on his hotels, retail spaces and apartment buildings,” he said. “Casinos. Casinos losing money? You know what they say about gambling, casino gambling, right, the house always wins? Well, not always. Not if it’s a Trump casino. Who loses money at a casino except for the person gambling?”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com