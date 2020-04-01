CNN’s Don Lemon seemed to experience a roller coaster of emotions after friendly banter with his colleague and friend, Chris Cuomo, who has recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cuomo hosted his show from his home last night, where he urged national cooperation as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic. CNN viewers know that Cuomo and Lemon often trade banter with each other before CNN Tonight starts, and when Lemon came on to take the wheel for Tuesday night, they didn’t let the diagnosis stop them from ribbing each other.

“Where’s your suit?” Lemon asked Cuomo.

“I’m too sick,” Cuomo said. “It didn’t look right for me to be sick in a funereal suit. It’s too much like what I might be buried in.”

The two of them launched into a teasing back-and-forth where Cuomo told Lemon “you’re not funny” for joking that he sent his colleagues a six-pack of Corona beer as a get-well-soon present. The whole exchange remained lighthearted, however, even as Lemon urged his colleague to take it easy and leave the “bad jokes” and everything else to him.

Later in the show, as Lemon spoke to Bianna Golodryga, he got visibly emotional when she talked about how tough Cuomo’s diagnosis has been tough for everyone at CNN.

“Sorry, I said I wasn’t going to do this. Jesus,” Lemon said as he wiped away tears with a handkerchief. “He’s probably at home laughing at me.”

The conversation continued with Lemon and Golodryga talking about how their friendships with Cuomo and how good it was to see him earlier.

