CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon exchanged banter on Monday night, talking about how women are constantly shaking up the cultural order by proving they are better than men.

As Cuomo concluded his show and prepared to hand the reins over to Lemon, the two of them talked about an old headline from Washington Examiner that focused on Lemon saying women are “the smartest of the sexes,” so more of them ought to run for president. Lemon reiterated that women are “the most evolved” of the sexes, and Cuomo pointed out that that was an echo of former President Barack Obama saying women are “indisputably” better than men.

“I think what we’ve learned is the more opportunity you give women, the more they show that what we used to think were masculine advantages don’t really exist,” Cuomo said. “If women are exposed to stems, you know, to science and technology, they do just as well or better than men.”

Lemon agreed by referring to the experiences in his family, saying “Women have been running the households, taking care of the bills, running businesses from home while the men think they’re actually running it.”

“So I think women rule the world, and I don’t care if people criticize me,” Lemon said. “I think women have been carrying the Black community on their shoulders for centuries. So you know, for me, I think they’re the best, and I’m not just saying that.”

“Then why doesn’t it happen?” Cuomo asked. “Why are they underrepresented in every way and undercounted?”

“Because men want to mansplain, and they won’t let go of power,” Lemon answered. “It’s the same thing that we’re seeing now with politics. Men won’t let go.”

“It’s the same thing we’re seeing now with the larger culture. They won’t let go. It’s the same thing we’re seeing with the Trump folks. They won’t let go. The country is becoming browner. The people who are not brown, they won’t let go of that, so they’re fighting it and they’re upset and they’re mad. It’s the last vestiges of people clinging to that sort of power.”

Cuomo and Lemon eventually arrived at the crux of their conversation, when the former noted that “women are in control of both” of our shows.

“Women are running both of our shows,” Lemon agreed as they both started laughing.

Watch above, via CNN.

