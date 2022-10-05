Don Lemon Wonders if Herschel Walker Scandals are His Version of Trump’s ‘Grab ‘Em by the P Moment’

CNN’s Don Lemon wondered if Herschel Walker’s recent scandals have become Georgia’s version of the infamous Donald Trump Access Hollywood tape.

Monday, the Daily Beast reported a woman accused Walker of having paid her $700 to abort his child in 2009. Wednesday, the outlet broke the news the same woman claims she is raising one of the former college and NFL football running back’s children.

The October surprise puts Walker, who is already trailing in the polls, in a difficult position. The Republican Senate nominee has proclaimed to oppose all abortions on the campaign trail.

On Don Lemon Tonight, the host discussed the reports with Maggie Haberman of the New York Times.

Haberman noted she had discussed Walker with Trump for her new book, in which Trump acknowledged Walker’s checkered past, but said the world has become more accepting of mistakes.

Lemon invoked the October surprise of October surprises when he asked her, “Is that his Access Hollywood defense there?”

Haberman responded:

I think that Trump looks at everything as if “I survived,” I being him. He survived all manner of scandal, in his opinion, survived all sorts of personal accusations and allegations, and he feels like therefore – he always denied them. We should mention that. Therefore, other people can, too.

Haberman said Walker and Trump are not the same. While Walker won a Heisman and led the University of Georgia Bulldogs to a national title, he does not bond with people in the way Trump does.

She also noted Walker has been accused of serious crimes, including domestic violence and rape.

“Trump and every other politician are not the same,” Haberman said. “Trump convinced a wide swath of voters over many decades he was a very successful tycoon and they felt bonded to him in a certain way. I don’t know that Walker is at that level with Georgia voters, even with his sports celebrity.

Lemon cited the 2016 release of an old taping of Access Hollywood, in which Trump told Billy Bush on a hot mic:

I’m automatically attracted to beautiful. I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.

Lemon said, “The Access Hollywood tape, I wondered if this was a – you know – grab him by about the P moment of 2022. We don’t know if it will hurt him.”

Watch above, via CNN.

