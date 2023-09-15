Donald Trump Jr Decries ‘Bias’ of Hunter Biden Indictment, Protests He’s the One Trending

Donald Trump Jr. decried the reaction to Hunter Biden’s indictment on federal gun charges, Thursday, and argued that he would be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law” if he were hit with similar charges.

During an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance, Trump Jr. told host Eric Bolling, “I’m looking on Twitter a short while ago and I’m the guy that was trending. Not Hunter Biden, not the president’s son indicted, but it was Don Jr. that was trending. You know, just like it was Don Jr. when the cocaine in the White House was there, somehow I was trending then too.”

You can’t make this stuff up anymore. Hunter Biden gets indicted yet somehow I’m the one that’s trending here on Twitter… same thing happened when they found coke in the White House last month. It had to be mine, not the most famous crackhead in America who was actually there. pic.twitter.com/Yb5fsAtwL9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2023

He continued, “It shows you the bias, it shows you that, you know, it’s almost impossible to have equal justice in this country right now because, between Big Tech and mainstream media, you don’t have a chance.”

After Bolling noted that Biden could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of the three charges, Trump Jr. replied, “I’m gonna go with a big, whopping zero, Eric. We all know that’s what’s going to happen.”

Trump Jr. added that as a gun enthusiast himself, he had seen “all of the people who have been torched with this, and I see innocent gun shops raided by the ATF because someone put a comma in the wrong spot.”

He protested, “I see people that have been thrown in jail literally for doing exactly what Hunter did and he’s charged with three separate incidents, right? There was the disposal of the firearm in a garbage can outside of a high school. I mean think about that. I have a feeling if it was Don Jr. or virtually any other citizen in the country, certainly a conservative citizen, that same ATF, that same DOJ would be prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

