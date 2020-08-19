Donald Trump Jr. Says Democrats Are ‘Fine With Looting in Person’ But Not Voting in Person

Donald Trump Jr. argued on Fox Business, Wednesday that if “you can loot in person, you can vote in person” during an interview about the issues with universal mail-in voting.

“I know someone who got four ballots to the same address, to their house, for people who no longer live there,” claimed Trump during the interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, calling universal mail-in voting “an opportunity ripe for election interference.”

“For the party that’s so concerned about election interference, they seem to be 100 percent fine with all of these procedures that could totally manipulate and change an election and give you the opposite result of what the American people actually want,” he continued. “So what’s going on is pretty sick and obviously we have to fight those sort of things.”

Trump argued, however, that a distinction needs to be made between universal mail-in voting and absentee ballots, adding, “I think we are fine, and my father’s been very clear about being fine with absentee balloting where one individual goes through a procedure, requests a ballot.”

“This is a system that’s worked well in Florida and many other states, but it’s tied to an individual with an actual form of identification to eliminate that fraud, and if you go through that process, we’re 100 percent fine with that for those that don’t necessarily want to go to the polling booth that day,” he declared. “It’s not that we’re trying to say you can’t do any of it.”

“If you can loot in person, you can vote in person. The Democrats seem fine with the looting in person part, not so much the other way because they want to be able to do it all by mail where they can manipulate it,” Trump concluded. “But again, we’re 100 percent fine with absentee balloting.”

Following the segment, Trump Jr’s father President Donald Trump made a similar statement on Twitter.

“IF YOU CAN PROTEST IN PERSON, YOU CAN VOTE IN PERSON!” he tweeted.

