Donny Deutsch believes it is too early to consider former President Donald Trump as a favorite to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 election. Why? Because of a raft of legal problems that will keep him otherwise occupied. And incarcerated.

“Donald Trump is going to go to jail,” the MSNBC contributor told Joe Scarborough. “I really believe that.”

The political future of the Republican party is a remarkably hot topic on political opinion shows these days, as Trump plans to return to the public stage with a closing speech at CPAC this weekend.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made news on Thursday when he told Bret Baier that, if Trump were to get the GOP nomination, he would support him. This coming less than two weeks after a blistering speech McConnell gave on the Senate floor that blamed Trump for the deadly insurrection on the Capitol led by Trump supporters on January 6th.

Referencing the massive trove of Trump tax documents sent to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a number of civil lawsuits, and Trump’s current business challenges, Scarborough poured cold water on the predictable freak out that occurred after McConnell pledged to support his party’s nominee, even if it were Trump.

“Someone saying they are going to vote for Donald Trump in 2024 has about as much impact as me saying I’m going to fly to Mars on a rocket ship that you build in your backyard,” the Morning Joe host said. “Nobody thinks he’s going to be running for president in 2024 any more than inside the United States Capitol.”

It was at this point that Deutsch predicted jail time for the 45th president, and said that after speaking to Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, he believes that “The things that [Trump] has done are absolute tax fraud, absolute bank fraud, absolute insurance fraud.”

As a result, Deutsch concluded that Donald Trump will “not be a candidate in 2024.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]