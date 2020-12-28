Donny Deutsch Rips Media’s Over-Coverage of ‘This Jerk’ Trump, in Morning Joe Segment About Trump: We’re ‘Guilty of Keeping Him Front and Center’

Arguably no show on cable news has gone to the lengths of MSNBC’s Morning Joe to scrutinize President Donald Trump’s every move. Now, one of their regular panelists is calling for them — and other programs — to knock it off.

Appearing on Monday’s Morning Joe, Donny Deutsch blasted the media — and even called out the show — for obsessing over the president.

“Enough! It’s on us now!” Deutsch said. “I mean, he’s a lame duck. It’s over. He lost. We have to kind of stop to say — it’s an hour and 20 minutes into the show and … it’s the first time … the name Joe Biden was mentioned. Enough with Donald Trump already. He’s done. He lost. And we, the media, have to be a bit disciplined and not continue to just cover this jerk every time there’s this flatulence. I mean, enough already. He lost, it’s done! We are guilty of keeping him front and center all the time.”

Deutsch went on to argue that since Trump will, as of Jan. 20, no longer be in power, his comments will carry far less weight, and will merit far less attention.

“You’re impotent. You’re done. You lost. Goodbye!” Deutsch said. “And we, the media, have to kind of come to grips with that … he’ll be a TV star now, he’ll be in the media, he’ll be doing what he’s doing. But he’s irrelevant in terms of the power of this country and running the country and making decisions. And let’s start to understand that.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

