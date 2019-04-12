Donny Deutsch Rips Trump by Reading Through ‘The Traits of a Sociopath’

Donny Deutsch ripped President Donald Trump on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House today by reading a list of the traits of a sociopath.

After Reverend Al Sharpton decried Trump for his idea to put detained immigrants in sanctuary cities, Deutch said he wants to talk not as a “political guy” but “as a dad, as an American, as a human.”

“I said to myself today, how could anybody, how could a president behave this way when we’re talking about children… The only explanation is he’s a sociopath,” he continued.

Deutch then read aloud from a list of traits of a sociopath, including:

“They never recognize the rights of others and see their self-serving behaviors as permissible. They appear to be charming, yet are covertly hostile and domineering, seeing their victim as merely an instrument to be used. They may dominate and humiliate their victims.”

“Rage and abuse, alternating with small expressions of love and approval produce an addictive cycle for abuser and abused, as well as creating hopelessness in the victim. Believe they are all-powerful, all-knowing, entitled to every wish, no sense of personal boundaries, no concern for their impact on others.”

“We have to be frightened and outraged,” he said. “This president is showing the behavior of every autocratic despot in the history of the world.”

Before Nicolle Wallace moved on, she said, “I have to just give the disclaimer that we can’t diagnose him here, but I appreciate your thoughts. I share your fear and your outrage.”

