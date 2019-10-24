Morning Joe contributor Donny Deutsch explained why President Donald Trump appears to make many foreign policy decisions that benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin in as stark as terms possible Thursday morning.

“Let’s not forget it,” Deutsch noted, “this is all about failed casinos. He is owned by Putin because he’s been laundering money, Russian money for the last 20, 30 years. He’s owned by them.”

“You talk to any banker in New York, any business person in New York, any real estate person … we have a president that’s selling out our military that’s costing lives because he is owned by our geopolitical enemy because he’s been laundering money for him as a criminal organization for the last 30 years” the self-proclaimed “branding expert” explained.

“That is speculation and only speculation right now,” host Joe Scarborough noted, adding “I will say that it is speculation among New York bankers who have loaned Donald Trump money in the past and who have been following his business career for 30, 40 years.”

“We all will be absolutely fascinated when we finally figure out what Vladimir Putin has on Donald Trump and why Donald Trump has surrendered the Middle East, helped ISIS, helped Iran, helped Russia, helped Turkey, helped all of our enemies and betrayed all of our allies,” the Morning Joe host added.

Scarborough finished with “A lot of people think that it’s — he has compromising pictures or something happened in a hotel in Russia years ago. No. It goes back to money. It’s always about money.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]