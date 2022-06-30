‘Don’t Let it Happen’: Trump Rails at Newsmax Mid-Interview, Demands Network Not Cut His Election Lies

Former President Donald Trump went on a tangent in the middle of an interview with Newsmax where he complained that the network would suppress his repeated, false claims about the 2020 election.

Trump gave an interview to Rob Finnerty on Thursday, where he railed against “whack job” Cassidy Hutchinson — the former special assistant to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and the president — over her groundbreaking testimony to the January 6 Committee.

The conversation eventually shifted toward the committee itself as Trump blasted the congressional investigation, saying, “They don’t talk about any of the things that refute January 6th. They don’t talk about the election numbers. They don’t analyze the election.”

“The people were there because the election was rigged and stolen,” Trump whined. “They don’t want to do that. In fact, they don’t even want to hear that. And Fox doesn’t put it on and, by the way, you people don’t put it on either. You’re afraid of being sued or something.”

As Finnerty asked if Trump was referring to Dinesh D’Souza’s widely–mocked documentary 2000 Mules, Trump plowed on by predicting Newsmax would censor him.

“They’ll probably cut what I’m saying out,” he said, to which Finnerty repeatedly insisted “Of course not.”

“Don’t let it happen,” Trump told Finnerty, who responded, “Absolutely not. I will not allow that.”

“Good, get it done fast,” Trump continued. “Get it done fast before [Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy] sees it. But, they might cut it out. Let’s just see. I hope they put it on. But this was about a rigged and stolen election that millions and millions of people felt is true.”

The interview continued with Trump going on with his election claims while referring back to 2000 Mules. As it were, the documentary did come up during the January 6 Committee’s televised hearings, particularly when former Attorney General Bill Barr shot down the film’s conspiracy theory-fueled claims while calling “bullsh*t” on Trump’s election lies.

As for Trump’s thoughts about how Newsmax is “afraid of being sued,” the network is facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for tying the organization to false and conspiratorial claims about the 2020 election.

“Newsmax reported on both sides in the election dispute without making any claim about the results other than saying they were ‘legal and final,’” the network said in a previous statement. “We are confident that Newsmax will ultimately prevail given the strong First Amendment protections provided to ensure free speech and a free press.”

Watch above, via Newsmax.

