‘Don’t Try to Sell Me a Bridge!’: MSNBC’s Katy Tur Clashes with Trump Campaign Spox Over Covid Response in Trainwreck Interview

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur repeatedly clashed with Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response and his message to Americans following his discharge from Walter Reed Hospital.

Tur first played a video of actress Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband Nick Cordero to the coronavirus, blasting Trump’s “don’t be afraid of Covid” tweet.

Kloots pointed out that her husband did not let the virus dominate their lives, but that it did anyway, because it isn’t a choice. The widow also noted that the virus will continue to dominate her life, as her husband died — a loss she will have to deal with forever.

“Have some empathy! Why are you bragging? Have empathy to Americans. You are our leader!” Kloots said directly to the president.

When asked how the Trump campaign responds to the video, Murtaugh claimed that Kloots is advocating for another lockdown. She was not, and Tur made that clear to Murtaugh. The interview continued to derail following the confrontation — turning into a 10-minute train wreck on Trump’s coronavirus response.

Tur then asked Murtaugh if Marny Xiong, the 31-year-old chair of the St. Paul’s school board in Minnesota who died from Covid-19 complications, “let the virus dominate her.”

“What the president has done since the beginning of January, you remember it was the first week of January when the CDC started issuing travel warnings for China and also conducting screenings at major American airports and that was quickly followed with the restriction of travel to the United States from China –” Murtaugh said before Tur cut him off.

“Tim, Tim, with all due respect, that is not the question I’ve asked you. That’s not the question I’ve asked you, Tim. We have heard the president and we’ve heard this all before,” she said.

The two then talked over each other regarding Trump’s response to the coronavirus, while Murtaugh still failed to answer Tur’s question.

Tur later noted that Trump is still comparing the coronavirus to the flu, which Murtaugh quickly defended as Trump’s way of ensuring nobody lets Covid-19 dominate their lives.

“Are you comparing this virus which has killed more than 210,000 Americans to the flu?” Tur pressed.

“It is the president’s view and the view of the campaign that we cannot allow the coronavirus to run our lives for us. We have to take it head-on,” Murtaugh said. “The president is personally taking it head-on and the reason he went home to the White House and stood as a symbol to Americans is that we are fighting the coronavirus and we are going to defeat it. This is the president’s message.”

Murtaugh eventually began to bash Joe Biden, claiming that he is trying to scare Americans away from taking a vaccine, which led to a clash between Murtaugh and Tur on Obamacare.

Tur pointed out that Trump does not have a healthcare plan of his own, which Murtaugh denied, pointing to his plan to lower premiums.

“There’s no health care plan, Tim. Don’t try to sell me a bridge!” Tur exclaimed. “He doesn’t have a health care plan.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]