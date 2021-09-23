On MSNBC’s Deadline: White House on Thursday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) by name for being, what host Nicole Wallace called, “the gleeful Republican” during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Maloney said:

Let’s just get the facts, right? I don’t think we need to get ahead of ourselves. But look, I was there, I was on the House floor, I was at that undisclosed location with a bunch of Republicans who were – one in particular who was gleeful at what was transpiring outside. It took me a minute to understand why she was having such a good time. But I saw it. I saw it with her staff who caught up with her. They were excited about what was going on. They had been at the White House, I believe, the day before talking about what was going to happen. I mean, it’s not really a mystery when Mo Brooks is down at the rally, whipping up the crowd and pointing them towards the capitol, I believe, with a bulletproof vest on.

So, look, you’re right, a lot of this is right out in the open. But I do think it matters that we know exactly what Kevin McCarthy was doing, exactly what Jim Jordan was doing and others who were in communication with the president that day. Because what he knew, when he knew it, whether he failed to take action to respond, meaning to het help to the Capitol, whether he delayed that action. Those are very important facts. And history should know them and we should know them. And I think it matters. So let’s just get the truth.