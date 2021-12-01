Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy challenged Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious diseases expert, over testing for those traveling from abroad by plane compared to those who cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

“[Have] you advised the president of the possibility of new testing requirements for people coming into this country? Does that include everybody?” Doocy asked Fauci during Wednesday’s White House press briefing.

“The answer is it yes because you know that the new regulation, if you want to call it that, is that anybody and everybody who’s coming into the country needs to get a test within 24 hours of getting on the plane to come here,” responded Fauci.

Doocy followed up and asked, “But what about people who don’t take a plane and just these border crossers coming in huge numbers?”

“That’s a different issue. We still have Title 42 with regard to protection at the border,” said Fauci. “So there are protections at the border that you don’t have the capability, as you know, of somebody getting on the plane, getting checked, looking at passport. We don’t have that there. But we can get some degree of mitigation.”

“Is there something to do to test these people somewhere else or–” Doocy asked before Fauci cut him off and said, “There is testing at the border under certain circumstances, as you know.”

