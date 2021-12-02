Doocy Questions Psaki on Symone Sanders Departure: Do People Just Not Want to Work for Kamala Harris Anymore?

Fox News White House Reporter Peter Doocy bluntly asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki if nobody wants to work for Vice President Kamala Harris following news that the her Deputy Press Secretary Symone Sanders is stepping down.

“Aides have announced either that they are leaving the vice president or will be leaving soon,” Doocy opened. “Is the vice president not satisfied with the staffing that she has had so far? Or do people just not want to work for her anymore?”

This morning news broke that Sanders would be stepping down in her role, which follows a fairly tumultuous year for the Vice President’s press shop.

There have been numerous reports of low morale and friction between the West Wing and the Vice President’s office over messaging, much of which was denied by Biden officials, but still, where there is smoke, there is often fire.

“Working in the first year of a White House is exciting and rewarding, but it’s also grueling and exhausting,” Psaki replied. She then alluded to other possible departures saying “there has been an announcement about Symone Sanders departing, but hasn’t been official announcements about others. I would leave it to them and the Vice President’s team to make any additional announcements.”

“It’s natural” for staffers to want to move on to a new challenge, she concluded with a positive spin, adding “It also an opportunity as in any White House to bring in new faces, new voices, and new perspectives and I expect you will hear more from the Vice President’s office in due time.”

Doocy pushed back, asking “So this is not a case of bad headlines about the vice president and a decision being made to shake up the staff to fix an image issue?”

“I’ll speak to Symone since I knew her before, and she has announced, and I knew her before she joined the Biden campaign sitting on many panels with her on CNN sets and knowing someone like her, she joined the campaign early on as many of you know, been a part of this for 2 1/2 or three years,” Psaki noted.

“Anybody who spends time with her knows she is whip-smart and she has charisma coming out of her eyeballs and will do plenty of interesting things in the world in the future. She will always be a part of this Biden/Harris family and only natural after a couple of years to be ready for something new.”

Watch above via Fox News.

