House Judiciary Ranking Republican Doug Collins (R-GA) called for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to testify in the next round of hearings of President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

Collins spoke to Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday about how the Intelligence Committee is drafting their report on Trump’s impeachable offenses, after which, the Judiciary will start hearings to formulate articles of impeachment. Collins argued that Congressional Republicans are facing an unfair time limit for addressing the incoming proceedings, but in terms of who they plan to subpoena for testimony, Collins said “the first person that needs to testify is Adam Schiff.”

When Wallace asked Collins to clarify if Schiff would have to testify as part of a cross-examination on his report, the congressman answered that “he needs to be.”

“He’s put himself into that position,” Collins said. “If he chooses not to, I really question his veracity and what he’s putting in his report. I question the motives of why he’s doing it.”

“Why are they hiding this stuff from us? If they think they have such a case, give us all the materials and don’t let Jerry Nadler write a crazy letter that says on the 6th, let us know who your witnesses are. We don’t even have the information from the Intel Committee yet. This is why this is a problematic exercise and simply a made-for-TV event coming on Wednesday.”

Collins continued to condemn impeachment as “a complete American waste of time,” claiming Democrats are already drafting articles of impeachment. He continued to rant about how Nadler’s handling of the hearings is a “failure of ultimate proportions,” and Wallace chuckled as he reacted “you’re pretty wound up. You obviously had some turkey for Thanksgiving.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

