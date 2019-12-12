House Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins apparently stormed out of the impeachment hearing following a critique of entering articles that are “biased against the president.”

“It is amazing to me that again, the things that will come out of this markup is not the simple fact that they are going to mark this up and send it to the floor, it is what they will perpetrate to try to hide the weakness of their argument,” the GOP congressman told the committee, shouting about entering an article that linked the hold on aid to Ukraine to deaths in the country.

“Let’s keep putting stuff in here that proves your pathetic argument! The article itself–which is biased against the president–actually said there’s no way to link it but yet we are doing that every time here. Keep giving them, I’ll keep accepting them!” he said.

“Wonderful article! Great job! Because you’re making my point,” Collins said. “I guess I withdraw my objection on this. It makes my point, you have anymore you want to put in, keep going. This is not going to get you anywhere. I yield back.”

Collins then apparently left the room in a huff after yielding time back to Chair Jerry Nadler.

However, a few moments later Collins returned to the hearing room.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]