Dozens of Former Trump Officials Held a Call to Discuss Ways to Stop Him in 2024: Report

As Donald Trump maintains his dominance over the Republican Party, approximately three dozen former Trump administration officials are discussing how to foil the ex-president’s efforts in 2022 and 2024.

CNN’s Jake Tapper reports that the collective of Trump staffers held a conference call a week ago to talk about how to counteract their former boss’ efforts to “erode the democratic process.” Some of the most notable participants were former White House chief of staff John Kelly, former DHS cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs, and former White House communications directors Alyssa Farah Griffin and Anthony Scaramucci. Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was not on the call because she was sick with Covid, but she told Tapper that she was still engaged with the group as well.

The call gravitated around the question of how the group should move forward while Trump and his allies are looking ahead at future elections. Former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor said his fellow participants were “overflowing with ideas” that ranged from “shining a light” on Trump’s corporate contributors, to directly targeting every election candidate Trump endorses.

“We all agreed passionately that letters and statements don’t mean anything,” said Taylor. “The two operative words are ‘electoral effects.’ How can we have tangible electoral effects against the extremist candidates that have been endorsed by Trump?”

While the collective is still attempting to reach consensus on their path forward, one participant told CNN that the group wants to differentiate itself from “the Lincoln group” — a clear reference to the Lincoln Project, the NeverTrump organization that has come under fire due to their odious political stunts and objectionable actions of their members.

Watch above, via CNN.

