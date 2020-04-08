Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, spoke in favor of loosening social distancing guidelines and letting more people go back to work if they’re not showing symptoms in an appearing on CBS This Morning Wednesday.

“We are beginning to see some flattening of the number of new cases per day in specific metro areas,” Birx said on CBS.

Gayle King asked the doctor about reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering a new set of self-isolation guidelines, which would be a considerable relaxation of those in place throughout the country.

The proposal would reportedly allow people in critical jobs to go back to work — even if they’ve been exposed to someone with Covid-19 — so long as they are asymptomatic and compliant with a set of safety measures.

Per NBC News:

“The public health agency, in conjunction with the White House coronavirus task force, is considering an announcement as soon as Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said. Under the proposed guidance, people who are exposed to someone infected would be allowed back on the job if they are asymptomatic, test their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask, said a person familiar with the proposal under consideration. The person described the proposal on the condition of anonymity because the draft had not been finalized.”

When asked about that proposal, Birx cited a paper expected to be published Wednesday regarding those new CDC guidelines.

“It’s a very important piece because it looks at degree of exposure and really making it clear that exposure occurs within six feet for more than 15 minutes,” Birx said. “So, really understanding where you shouldn’t be within six feet of people right now. But if you’re in a work situation where you have to be, there will be a series of recommendations — if you had a significant exposure — of what specifically to do, and if you’ve had a less exposure, what to do.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]