Dr. Deborah Birx expressed concern about the big gatherings of protesters at the Michigan Capitol building in recent days.

Protesters, some armed, gatheredgathered in Michigan to call for the state to be reopened and blasting actions taken by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Fox News Sunday, Chris Wallace spoke with Birx and asked if she agrees with Dr. Anthony Fauci about states risking a rebound by reopening too early.

“We’ve made it clear that the guidelines are based on very strong evidence and data, and that is the way Dr. Fauci is also driven,” Birx said. “We want to make sure that every individual, every employer, and every person knows how to keep themselves safe in this situation.”

Wallace first brought up the images of people gathered on California beaches and asked if that’s safe.

Birx said, “If it’s done with social distancing, yes. If it’s not done with social distancing, no.”

“There was no social distancing,” Wallace noted.

He asked about some states reopening beauty salons, spas, etc., before bringing up Michigan in particular.

“Big crowds of protesters that went into the Michigan state capitol without masks,” Wallace said. “I’m not asking you about the First Amendment right to protest that of course they have, but from a public health standpoint, is that safe?”

“It’s devastatingly worrisome to me personally,” Birx said, “because if they go home and infect their grandmother or their grandfather who has a comorbid condition and they have a serious or very unfortunate outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives. So we need to protect each other at the same time we’re voicing our discontent.”

