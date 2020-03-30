Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, predicted that the U.S. could have up to 200,000 coronavirus deaths, even if the nation responds “almost perfectly.”

“If we do things together well — almost perfectly, we could get in the range of 100,000 to 200,000 fatalities,” Dr. Birx told Savannah Guthrie during an interview on TODAY.

“You know, you kind of take my breath away with that,” a shocked Guthrie responded.

Birx then reiterated the predictions made by Dr. Anthony Fauci — who projected U.S. deaths could range from 1.6 million to 2.2 million fatalities if the country did “nothing” to stop the spread of the virus.

“The best care scenario would be 100 percent of Americans doing precisely what is required, but we’re not sure that all of America is responding in a uniform way to protect one another,” Birx told Guthrie before delivering her projection.

The interview follows Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci’s warnings on Sunday that, “No state, no metro area will be spared” and that “we’re going to have millions of cases.”

Watch above, via NBC.

