Dr. Fauci Hopes U.S. Will See ‘Real Degree of Normality’ by November Election

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke with Brian Williams after Friday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, discussing what’s going on in cities around the country with mitigation in effect.

Williams asked, “If you had your way, and I know November to a lot of people seems a long time from now, would people in all 50 states have the right and ability to vote by mail?”

Fauci said at the top it’s not his area of expertise, but added, “I would hope that by November we would have things under such control that we could have a real degree of normality. That’s my interest and my job as a public health person.”

He again emphasized the guidelines Americans should be following, including the recommendation that “the wearing of a cloth mask could be helpful” for people who need to leave the house.

Williams also asked if they’ve reached any conclusions about immunity and recurrence yet. Fauci responded, “We don’t have all the information. If this virus acts like many other viruses that we know, when you’re infected and you recover and you have a good antibody response, you’re protected from exposure and infection with the identical virus, that’s a presumption that’s based on a lot of good data. What we don’t know is we don’t know how long that protection would last.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

