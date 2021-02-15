Dr. Anthony Fauci, who now serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said that he was concerned about catching the coronavirus when he was working for former President Donald Trump’s administration, especially considering the Trump White House’s disdain for wearing masks.

“Multiple people in Trump’s orbit got infected, including the president himself, the First Lady, and their son,” said CNN Newsroom anchor Brianna Keilar. “At 80 years old, Fauci is considered high risk for a severe coronavirus infection.”

“I think you’d have to be oblivious not to consider the fact that if you get infected, that you are already in a category of someone who has a high risk of having a serious outcome,” said Fauci in a video interview with Axios. “I didn’t fixate on that, but it was in the back of my mind. Because I had to be out there.”

Fauci added that he was particularly concerned when he was at the White House every day, “when the White House was sort of a superspreader location — I mean, that made me a little bit nervous.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

