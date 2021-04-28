Dr. Fauci Tells Chris Hayes He Would ‘Probably Destroy’ Him on the Basketball Court

Infectious disease expert and former captain of Regis High School’s basketball team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, bragged about his skills on the court while talking to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Tuesday night.

When asking about when people can expect to enjoy pre-coronavirus activities again, Hayes questioned the safety of an indoor pick-up basketball game — something the anchor misses most.

“You at one point said we’re looking at Winter of 2021 sometime in that November, December rage that you and I could maybe play a little pick-up or I could play pick-up, I don’t know. It depends on if you’re still game,” Hayes said to Fauci. “Point being, are we closer now given the rate that we’ve been vaccinating at?”

Fauci confirmed that the vaccine rollout in the United States has been successful enough to accelerate the timeline.

“Absolutely,” said Fauci. “Again, Chris, it gets back to the situation of why it’s so important for as many people as quickly as possible to get vaccinated, because the more people to get vaccinated the lower level.”

“Right now, given the guidelines that the CDC came out, they clarified that if you are vaccinated and I’m vaccinated, we can play a pickup game tomorrow,” he continued. “I’ll probably destroy you, but that’s okay, but we can play a pickup game tomorrow.”

Hayes, also a New Yorker, proceeded to tease Fauci about his days as a point guard, joking that the infectious disease expert probably used to talk that trash “in the mean streets of Brooklyn and the gyms of Regis High School.”

