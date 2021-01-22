Dr. Fauci Tells CNN: The ‘Lack of Candor’ Under the Trump Administration ‘Very Likely’ Cost Lives to Covid-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to openly discuss some of the challenges he felt as the nation’s top epidemiologist while serving on former President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force.

During a Friday morning appearance on CNN’s’ New Day, Dr. Fauci admitted that the lack of candor last year “very likely” cost lives, though Fauci was quick to add that he didn’t want that to be a “sound bite.” Too late.

On Thursday, the first full day of the Biden Administration, President Joe Biden unveiled its new coronavirus strategy. During a press event that followed, Fauci admitted that he felt “liberated” under the new Administration after his voice as the authority as the nation’s top immunologist was muted in the last several months under Trump.

Anchor John Berman noted, “the number one thing, the number one goal of the new Biden White House in terms of battling the pandemic is to restore trust with the American people.”

He then asked his guest, “Why is it necessary to say that?”

“There’s no secret; we’ve had a lot of divisiveness,” Fauci noted. “We’ve had facts that were very, very clear, that were questioned. People were not trusting what health officials were saying,” and that even wearing a mask had become a political issue.

“What the president was saying from the get-go, he continued, “Let’s reset this, and everybody get on the same page, trust each other, let the science speak. And he said that multiple times.”

Later, Berman went to the Trump administration’s communications strategy, flatly asking, “Did the lack of candor, did the lack of facts in some cases over the last year cost lives?”

“You know, it very likely did,” he replied. “You know, I don’t want that to be a sound bite, but I think if you just look at that, you can see that when you’re starting to go down paths that are not based on any science at all, and we’ve been there before.”

“I don’t want to rehash it; that is not helpful at all,” he continued. “And particularly when you’re in the situation of almost being in a crisis with the number of cases and hospitalizations and deaths that we have when you start talking about things that make no sense medically and sense scientifically, that clearly is not helpful.”

Trump had been widely derided for consistently suggesting hydroxychloroquine was an effective therapy for the potentially deadly contagion, while the FDA specifically noted it was not an effective treatment. Trump also suggested UV light treatment and bleach could treat the coronavirus.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]