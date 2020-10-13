The former White House medical director under President George W. Bush took issue with Donald Trump’s reckless pandemic conduct, calling out the president for his plans to hold a series of potential super-spreader campaign rallies in swing states where coronavirus rates are rising again.

Speaking with CNN’s Erin Burnett on Tuesday night, Dr. Jonathan Reiner criticized Trump for setting a shockingly irresponsible example that has led to thousands of his rallygoers refusing to wear masks — for various, medically dubious reasons.

“We just pointed out [Trump is] going to be going to Pennsylvania a lot. He’s going to do everything he can to get as many images like what we just saw on people’s screens,” Burnett said, as footage aired of Trump’s mostly maskless, lack of socially distanced rally in Johnstown. “So they are going to see those numbers. He’s trying to use that to energize his base. So what do you say to that, given the resurgence in cases across this country?”

“I say that the president is doing a lot of the virus’ work. He’s like the caddie for the virus,” Reiner snarked. “If you look at the battleground states — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina — the virus is surging in all of those states.”

According to the New York Times‘ Covid tracker, 26 of the 50 states — among them many high-profile swing states — are currently seeing sharply spiking rates, and 18 more are experiencing rising coronavirus cases from a lower baseline.

“If you think about unmasked people in mass gatherings, it’s like dry brush in a forest fire. When the fire encounters that dry brush, it ignites and intensifies the fire,” Reiner explained. “That’s what happens in a pandemic when you put together unmasked people. The president is making it easier for the virus to spread in those states. It’s — you know, maybe this helps him electorally. I don’t understand the politics here. But it’s very damaging to the public health.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

