Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel revealed that, after having spoken to Donald Trump’s personal physician, the president is on track to be allowed to leave Walter Reed Hospital today.

Siegel spoke to Fox & Friends on Monday about a conversation he had with Dr. Sean Conley, who has been inconsistent in recent days while describing the president’s medical condition.

“I heard from Dr. Conley last night,” Siegel said, “and he said [Trump] is still on track for discharge today.”

“He emphasized they have all the support staff they need at the White House itself, and all the equipment they need at the White House providing the president continues to do well,” Siegel said. “I have heard from sources that he had ultrasounds of the heart, that he had a CAT scan of the lungs, and from what I’m understanding, all of that looked good. That’s another thing that’s going on that bodes well for his recovery.”

From there, Steve Doocy asked about the news that Trump was given dexamethasone, which has been described in reports as a steroid usually given to people with severe coronavirus cases. Siegel responded by hypothesizing that Trump was given dexamethasone, regeneron, and remdesivir as part of a sequence to fortify the president against the virus and maintain his oxygen levels.

“The respect that he has responded so well and is not on oxygen now is extremely positive and makes me think that he is not currently in any kind of a severe problem with it in terms of his lungs,” Siegel said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

