Frustrated about the lack of coronavirus information available to the public, Dr. Mehmet Oz confronted Dr. Seema Verma — a coronavirus taskforce member and administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — on Fox News Monday.

“It has been a bit confusing trying to get the clear story of where we are with our national health approach,” Dr. Oz stated – during an hourlong Outnumbered: Overtime special on the outbreak hosted by Harris Faulkner.

“And other issues that we could talk about, that I’m sure you’re focused on, like the number of ventilators we had. Do we have enough beds? Should people go to the E.R.? How do you actually decide what comes to us as the American public, so we know our marching orders to make sure we do our job while you’re trying to do yours?” Oz added.

“One of the things that we have focused on is getting out more testing kits. So this weekend, about 1.4 million test kits went out. We’re ramping up the testing capacity, and we’re hoping by the end of the week that’s going to be around four million. So we’re making sure that those tests are available,” Verma responded.

Regarding the price of a coronavirus test, Verma also confirmed, “So if you are on the Medicare program, so our over 65 population, they can get a coronavirus test and there is no cost-sharing associated with that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]