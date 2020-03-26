Dr. Mehmet Oz has become a regular contributor to Fox & Friends, providing medical insight to Fox News viewers in light of the growing coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday morning, Dr. Oz warned that the “worry and panic” about Covid-19 will be worse than the actual coronavirus for many.

Co-host Steve Doocy noted that many Americans have become so anxious about coronavirus that, according to his research, “Google searches for panic attacks were up like 100 percent or something like that because people are suffering from anxiety because they are at home.” He then asked his guest for what advice he would have for those anxious and frustrated.

“Oftentimes they think they have Coronavirus because they are so anxious about it. Every small little symptoms, you know, they don’t quite smell as well this morning as they did yesterday,” Dr. Oz replied. “They think they have it. A little cough and little belly ache.”

“I don’t want to downplay these issues because they may have Coronavirus because it’s often mild symptoms,” he followed, adding “Panic attack is devastating, it’s not just in your head. The whole body. The rapid palpitations, the sweating, feeling like the world is closing in around you.”

“These symptoms can cause all kinds of detrimental effects, which is why a lot of doctors are feeling that the worry and panic about Coronavirus is going to be worse than the actual Coronavirus for them.”

Anyone obsessed with following the news so closely during this troubling time knows that Dr. Oz speaks a great deal of truth. Who among us hasn’t noticed a dry cough or general lethargy and immediately thought they had coronavirus.

Stress, anxiety, and panic are real health concerns during this troubling time.

Watch above via Fox News.

