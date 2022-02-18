Dr. Oz Tells Newsmax China Should Pay U.S. ‘Reparations’ As He Continues MAGA-Like Senate Tour

Former TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz called on China to pay the U.S. “reparations” on Friday during an interview on Newsmax TV.

He joined Eric Bolling on The Balance Friday, where he continued his recent criticism of Beijing.

After complaining about the effects of inflation on Pennsylvania voters, Oz accused President Joe Biden of robbing the country of its energy independence.

“Get the federal government out of our way, we are hurting our nation,” Oz said. “This is not just about the citizens of Pennsylvanian, it’s for the whole country. You’re actually blocking the ability for this country to be energy self-sufficient.”

Bolling gave Oz the final word, and the latter used it to demand China pay the U.S. “reparations.”

“Most important thing folks are worried about outside our borders is China,” Oz said. “We’ve got to bring back manufacturing, and China is holding us hostage. They’ve cheated too long. Let’s hold them accountable.”

Oz concluded, “We should think about what to do with that. Maybe reparations.”

The Republican did not specify what exactly those reparations might be for, but he has run an ad in recent weeks stating that “China sent us Covid.”

Oz, who has dual Turkish-U.S. citizenship, is somewhat of an aberration in a crowded GOP field of candidates seeking to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

He previously referred to himself as a “moderate” whose political muse was actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R). He also previously expressed support for gun control measures.

Since he announced his Senate candidacy, the 61-year-old has pivoted farther to the right.

His shift in tone has many conservative voters in the commonwealth listening to his Trump-like Pennsylvania first message.

Former President Donald Trump has not endorsed a candidate yet, but when he does it could give the recipient a huge boost.

His preferred candidate, Sean Parnell, exited the race last November.

With the absence of Parnell, the former daytime TV mainstay has emerged as a viable candidate. But his candidacy is being eyed with scrutiny.

Oz was accused this week of being in the “pocket” of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by NBA veteran and Turkish expat Enes Freedom.

“People need to understand that Dr. Oz is in Erdoğan’s pocket. And whatever Erdoğan wants, that’s what Dr. Oz is going to do,” Freedom told Josh Rogin of the Washington Post. “So, if Dr. Oz gets into the Senate, it’s like Erdoğan’s arm will be in the Senate.”

In addition to questions posed of Oz’s alleged loyalty to Turkey, the former TV doctor has also spent his share of time in China for business, which has become an issue in the race.

Oz has not responded to Freedom’s comments, but he has taken a hardline stance against China in recent months.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

