Dr. Phil Clashes With Pro-Life Advocate on Abortion: ‘You Keep Speaking Over Me’

Dr. Phil got into a heated debate with anti-abortion activist Lila Rose during a Pro-life v. Pro-choice episode of his show.

Rose, who is an author and founder of the anti-abortion organization Live Action, joined the show to explain her stance on the issue alongside pro-choice representatives.

But the debate came to halt when Rose and Dr. Phil got into an argument regarding the moment life scientifically begins.

“The predicate of your positions that life begins at fertilization, that science is very clear about that. And you have to know science isn’t — there’s no consensus among the scientific community,” Phil said.

Rose replied, “There is Dr. Phil. 96% of scientists say that life begins at fertilization. If you’re an in vitro specialist, you’re looking to create a single cell embryo, then you know, you have a new human life. So it is a scientific fact.”

“Well, actually, it’s not,” Phil pushed back.

“When do you say human life begins then?” Rose asked.

“It doesn’t matter what I think. I don’t care what I think — what I’m saying is, the scientific community does not have a consensus about when life begins,” he replied.

Rose refused Phil’s stance and continued to push back calling his opinion, “simply inaccurate.”

“The single-cell embryo is a unique new human life,” Rose said.

“You can go to the body of scientific literature and you can find neuroscientists who say that it begins when there is a detectable brainwave,” Dr. Phil replied.

“But Dr. Phil, in an abortion, if it’s not a human life, why do you have to kill it?” Rose said.

“I haven’t spoken over you and you keep speaking over me. And I assume that’s because you don’t want me to finish my thought, which is, if anyone here wants to fact-check me instead of speak over me, you can go to the scientific literature and query what the definition is of the beginning of life,” Phil said. “And you will find that there are different definitions and it’s up to you to decide what you think.”

Listen above via Dr. Phil.

