Dr. Scott Atlas Knocks Working With Fauci and Birx on Covid Team: ‘There Was No Critical Thinking There’

Dr. Scott Atlas accused the U.S. on Sunday of “bizarrely denying the science” by not recognizing previous Covid infections as a source of immunity.

“We are the only country that I know of… who refuses to accept this,” Atlas told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. “If you are in Europe, they count having had the infection as protection, when you have these Green Passes or whatever they call them to travel.”

The U.S. does not have a Green Pass equivalent at a federal level, but some cities across the U.S. have mandated proof of vaccination to enter indoor venues such as restaurants and gyms.

The Green Pass system currently recognizes recovery from Covid for a period of 180 days after infection.

Studies have shown that a prior Covid infection can provide protection against reinfection. According to a study published by the Lancet, the median period of time that protection lasts is 16 months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released a report at the end of October recognizing immunity acquired from a past infection, but found that “vaccination provides a “higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from COVID-19 than infection alone.”

Atlas said the messaging around natural immunity “is really an indictment of the public health leadership in this country.”

Atlas, who advised former President Donald Trump on handling Covid-19 and pushed a controversial “herd immunity” strategy, went on to criticize his former colleagues, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

“I would bring into the task force scores of papers — dozen papers, 20 scientific publications — and when asked about my opinion… I would cite the data,” he said. “All I heard from them, was either nothing, silence, or simply calling me an outlier and then they would run to media and do this ad hominem attack.”

“There was no critical thinking there,” he continued. “There was no citation of a study. In fact, they never disagreed with each other. That’s not scientific inquiry at all.”

Atlas later claimed that funding and job security influenced his colleagues’ work.

“I was there for one reason: to stop people from dying. I didn’t care about anything else,” he said. “They were there to keep their positions. They wanted the pandemic to end, no doubt. But there were other motives.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

