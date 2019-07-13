Fox News’ Ed Henry underwent surgery this week to donate part of his liver to his sister. Last weekend he was very emotional on-air making the announcement to viewers.

The surgery was successful and Fox News reported a few days ago that both Henry and his sister Colleen are making good progress.

This morning Henry called into Fox & Friends to give an update on their recovery.

“We feel great. My vitals are good, I got out of the ICU yesterday, still got some aches and pains, but it’s really not a big deal, because we succeeded in victory,” he said. “Her vitals are strong… She got out of the main ICU herself, which is remarkable since the surgery was only Tuesday.”

Henry told his colleagues the surgeon said as soon as they put the liver in, “it immediately started working––just a miracle.”

He also expressed how thankful they’ve been for the warm responses they’ve received, including from his colleagues, saying, “The prayers that we’re feeling––I can’t thank everyone personally, I want to thank everybody now. You’ve been amazing. I totally underestimated the outpouring, it’s been amazing, and my family can’t thank you enough.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

