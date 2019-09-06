Fox News national correspondent Ed Henry returned to the airwaves on Friday for the first time since undergoing a surgery to donate part of his liver to his sister, during which he told a story about Sean Hannity giving him a friendly punch after the operation.

After noting that he had received an “incision that’s several inches long in the middle of my chest,” Henry detailed the first time seeing Fox News’ top host since returning to the network:

“I talked to Sean Hannity’s staff last night because I was going around to see everybody. You won’t believe what happened,” he said. “I’m revealing that now a little scoop. When [Hannity] sees you he’s like, ‘What’s going on brother man!’ And he punched me — [but] he did not hit the incision.”

“I’m fine. I lived,” Henry clarified. “Sean sent stuff to my house. He called my wife. He called my family.”

“You have been Hannitized,” chimed in Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy.

“I was Hannitized,” Henry joked; Brian Kilmeade then commended his colleague for doing “the smart thing” as he did not “hit Sean back.”

At the beginning of the segment, Henry went through an emotional explanation of the liver transplant, thanked viewers for sending their support his way, and noted, “My sister is doing great.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com