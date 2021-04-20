Election Machine Steve Kornacki Is Back at the Big Board to Break Down Vaccine Data

Steve Kornacki is back at the big board, this time lending his skills to breaking down covid-19 vaccine data.

Kornacki, you may remember, became kind of a meme (and sex symbol, apparently) for his election night/week number-crunching, as more and more viewers expressed their appreciation for

Now Kornacki is back and bringing those number-crunching talents to the latest vaccine data.

Every American over age 16 is now eligible to get the vaccines, and New Yorkers who are so inclined can get theirs under the watchful eye of a giant whale.

As of this posting, per the CDC, almost 40 percent of all Americans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, almost a third of all adults are fully vaccinated, and over 210 million doses have been administered in total.

During an appearance on NBC News Now earlier, Kornacki also highlighted how almost two-thirds of all seniors in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated. He brought up a graph on covid-19 deaths per day in the United States and how it has steadily dropped since the beginning of February.

Kornacki has also appeared on MSNBC several times today to report on the data, showing off a brand-new green map as opposed to his usual red-and-blue one.

You can watch above, via NBC and MSNBC.

