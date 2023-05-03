Election-Objecting Josh Hawley Accuses Someone Else of Trying to ‘Change the Outcome of an Election’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) accused the tech industry of seeking to “change the outcome” of the 2020 presidential election whose certification he objected to on Jan. 6, 2021. Entering the Capitol on that day, Hawley infamously raised a fist in solidarity at a group of Donald Trump supporters who would later storm the building to try to overturn the election.

Appearing on Wednesday’s Fox News Tonight, Hawley addressed claims by congressional Republicans that they have evidence of an “alleged criminal scheme” involving President Joe Biden and a “foreign national.” They have yet to present the evidence they say they have in their possession.

Host Lawrence Jones suggested the media will “shield” Biden by running interference for him on the supposed bombshell.

“Well, listen, what needs to happen is, there needs to be no hiding,” Hawley replied. “The whole public, the American people need to see this document. We need to see exactly what the allegations are. We need to see what the evidence is.”

The senator invoked the Hunter Biden laptop story, which social media companies initially restricted on their platforms after the Trump-era FBI said it was likely a Russian disinformation campaign. That assessment turned out to be inaccurate.

“Democrats and the media have coverage for this president over and over and over again to the tune of even interfering in an election,” Hawley continued. “Let’s not forget that Twitter and the other big tech companies censored stories about Hunter’s laptop to try and change the outcome of an election. We need to know what the truth is and we need to get right now.”

After the 2020 election, Trump lied to his supporters for two months about the contest being rigged against him. Millions of people believed him. When it came time for Congress to certify the results on Jan. 6, 2021, Hawley objected to the results.

During the Jan. 6 committee hearings, the panel presented Capitol security footage showing Hawley fleeing from the rioters. Regarding the fist he raised in solidarity with Trump supporters, Hawley later used it to sell merchandise.

