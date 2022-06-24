Elie Mystal Claims You Only Have Rights in America if You Are a ‘Cis Hetero White Man or an Uzi’

MSNBC contributor Elie Mystal cracked that one must be a straight White male or an Israeli submachine gun to have rights in America on Friday.

Mystal joined The ReidOut where he and host Joy Reid reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a Friday announcement, the court ended nearly five decades of abortion precedent by kicking the issue to the states.

The announcement followed an order Thursday in which the court ruled against New York over a law that forced people who apply for concealed weapons permits to justify the need for one.

On New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, SCOTUS Blog reported,

New York’s proper-cause requirement for obtaining an unrestricted license to carry a concealed firearm violates the Fourteenth Amendment in that it prevents law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

The ruling angered some progressives who are seeking more gun control following a series of shocking mass killings across the country.

Mystal connected the two cases and concluded the conservative majority court values firearms and White men over women and children.

“At a basic level, if you want rights in this country under this conservative Supreme Court, you’d better be a cis hetero White man or an Uzi,” Mystal said. “Because those are the two things that this court believes have rights.”

Reid interrupted, and opined the court also values corporations over human life and rights. Mystal responded,

You can incorporate yourself as an Uzi, and perhaps then get some rights. Let’s start at the beginning, let’s start at conception, and let’s remember that the idea that a life begins at conception is a Christian fundamentalist idea. We live in a pluralistic society with people of many religions. Many religious beliefs do not hold that life begins conception. Many people who don’t have faith don’t hold that life begins at conception. And many secularists say, I don’t care what your version of Jesus thinks life begins.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

