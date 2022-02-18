MSNBC contributor Elie Mystal claimed that America “hates Black people,” and that former police officer Kim Potter was only sentenced to 24 months Friday because she is a “crying White woman.”

Potter, a former cop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, six months of supervised release and a fine of $1,000 following a highly-publicized trial earlier in the day.

She was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the April 2021 killing of Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop.

Potter claimed she reached for a taser during the deadly stop, but instead grabbed her service pistol and fired once, killing the 20-year-old.

Her sentence, handed down by a relatively sympathetic Judge Regina Chu, drew harsh condemnation from critics, who argued Potter should have been sentenced to the maximum.

Potter cried on Friday when she addressed Wright’s family.

Her tears were used by Mystal on The ReidOut as evidence that the former cop, who is White, was bailed out by a criminal justice system he said is inherently racist.

Host Joy Reid asked Mystal for his thoughts on the sentence.

He stated,

Joy, this country hates us. This country hates Black people, and we know it. We talk about it. We joke about it. We know what we’re up against. But sometimes that hatred that this country has for us really comes out and just takes your breath away, just grabs you by the neck and just takes your breath away. And today Judge Regina Chu was that hatred, that icy hatred around our throat. She was the spit in our face today, to have the unmitigated gall to stand up there, sit up there in her courtroom and plead, cry out for sympathy for the killer in front of that boy’s mother.

Mystal further argued that Potter deserved no leniency.

“I don’t have words to describe how offensive that is, how hurtful that is, how unjust that is almost goes without saying,” he said. “People are like, oh, she made a mistake, Potter made a mistake. Yeah, we have a sentencing guideline for this kind of mistake, it’s called six to eight years. Why did she get two years?”

He concluded, “Of course, we all know why she got two years, because she was a crying White woman. That’s why she got two years, and not the six to eight years that her crime cried out for.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

