Elijah Cummings: If We ‘Do Nothing’ After Mueller Report, Trump Is ‘Going to Be Emboldened’

House Oversight Committee Chair Elijah Cummings said he’s “not there yet” on impeachment today, but added that Democrats can’t just “do nothing” after the release of the Mueller report.

On Face the Nation this morning, Cummings told Bob Schieffer the Mueller report “has now left us with a road map to go forward.”

And while he’s not yet on board with impeachment, he said, “I can foresee that possibly coming.”

Schieffer noted the likelihood that pursuing impeachment would not be successful in the current Congress.

“It may very well,” Cummings responded. “But do you know at some time, Bob, I’ve got to tell you, there comes a point in life where we all have to make decisions based upon the fact that it is our watch. And, you know, history––I think even if we did not win possibly, if there were not impeachment, I think history would smile upon us for standing up for the Constitution.”

He added that right now “we can’t just allow this to go on” and that “if we do nothing here what is going to happen is that the president is going to be emboldened.”

“We cannot afford that, our democracy cannot afford that,” Cummings added.

