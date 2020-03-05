Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Thursday where she officially confirmed the end of her candidacy for the 2020 presidential election.

In an emotional press conference, Warren reflected on how the election impacted her life and how she would continue her work in the senate. There has been massive speculation about whether Warren would endorse Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden for president, but when asked who would get her nod, Warren said it wouldn’t come at that moment.

“Let’s take a deep breath and spend a little time on that. We don’t have to decide at this minute,” Warren said. “I need some space around this, and I want to take a little time to think a little more.”

Warren went on to say she had “no regrets” about her campaign, though she lamented that there was “no room” for her to run between the “two lanes” of the Democratic primary that were taken up by the moderate Biden and Warren’s fellow progressive, Sanders.

“I felt that wasn’t right, but evidently, I was wrong,” she said. “I was told when I first got into this, there are two lanes. I thought it was possible that that wasn’t the case, that there was more room and more room to run another kind of campaign. But evidently that wasn’t the case.”

Warren used part of her conference to lament that America will have to wait even longer to have its first woman president, but at one point, she was asked if gender and sexism are still factors of American politics. The senator called that “a trap question for every woman,” elaborating that “if you say, ‘yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘whiner.’ If you say, ‘no, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think ‘what planet do you live on?'”

“I promise you this, I’ll have a lot more to say on that subject later on,” she said.

Watch above, via CNN.

