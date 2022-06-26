Elizabeth Warren Says She No Longer Believes the Supreme Court Has ‘Legitimacy’: Roe Overturn ‘Set a Torch’ to the Last of it

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MS) argued that the Supreme Court “burned whatever legitimacy” it had left with their decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and the only solution is to pack the court with more justices.

Warren spoke with ABC’s Martha Raddatz on Sunday about the Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe V. Wade and the rollback of federal protections for the right to have an abortion. Denouncing the ruling as the culmination of conservative efforts against abortion, the Massachusetts senator said the Right accomplished their goals by “getting extremist judges into the United States Supreme Court. And let’s see how much credibility those justices have now.”

After Warren accused the conservative wing of the Supreme Court of lying about Roe being “settled law,” she was asked whether she thinks there should be a change in the process of nominating new justices. That led to Warren’s proclamation that the U.S. Supreme Court is no longer an institution with any legitimacy:

I do know that the Republicans have been very overt about trying to get people through the court who didn’t have a published record on Roe, but who they knew — wink-wink, nod-nod — were going to be extremist on the issue of Roe V. Wade, and that’s exactly what we have ended up with. This court has lost legitimacy. They have burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had after their gun decision, after their voting decision, after their union decision. They just took the last of it and set a torch to it with the Roe V. Wade opinion. I believe we need to get some confidence back in our court, and that means we need more justices on the United States Supreme Court…It happened before. We’ve done it before, we need to do it again.

Warren’s comments follow her fellow Democrats promising to defy the Supreme Court over its recent rulings. The Roe decision has already been a prominent source of social unrest, and it is likely to fuel recurring pushes from Democrats to add more justices to the court.

Watch above, via ABC.

