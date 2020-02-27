Senator Elizabeth Warren offered a surprising level of praise for President Donald Trump Wednesday evening during a CNN town hall hosted by Don Lemon.

What policy was the magically bipartisan issue that could heal this bitterly divided nation? Flavored e-cigarettes.

Lemon opened the conversation by noting to Warren that “earlier this month, the Trump Administration policy that banned many flavored E-cigarettes went into effect. Does President Trump deserve some credit for that?”

Perhaps realizing the forthcoming assessment would be a surprising one, Warren replied: “Uh, actually, yes.” She added, “the head of FDA who did this, I spoke to him many times and said I would support him if he did this.”

“Look, when we see movement in the right direction we have to be willing to stand up and say ‘good,’” Warren added. “Because it is good.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]