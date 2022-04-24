Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) warned her fellow Democrats they are going to lose the 2022 midterm elections unless they can make more headway on their legislative agenda.

Warren gave an interview to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday — who questioned whether President Joe Biden’s attempts to promote his White House accomplishment will help Democrats. Warren said Biden deserves “real credit” for his performance in office, “but it’s not enough.”

“We’ve got less than 200 days until the election and American families are hurting. Our job, while we are here in the majority, is to deliver on behalf of those families,” Warren said. “And that means making government work for them.”

Warren called for action on price-gouging, corruption and student loan debts, saying “there is so much we can do, and if we do it over the next 200 days, we’re gonna be in fine shape.”

“This is what democracy is about. Take it to the people what we’ve done, but we need to get the work done,” Warren said.

“And if you don’t, will you lose control of Congress?” Bash asked.

“Yeah,” Warren answered. “I think we’re going to be in real trouble if we don’t get up and deliver. Then I believe that Democrats are going to lose. Democrats win when they do what? When they work on behalf of working people. we can’t just rest on what we’ve already done. We need to be fighting going forward.”

Warren’s remarks come amid Biden’s continued low approval ratings, and similar warnings from Democratic strategists that the party’s prospects in November seem bleak. Warren also recently wrote an op-ed in which she took shots at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while sounding the alarm about what could happen if Democrats don’t deliver on their agendas.

